Clonmel boy wins Rockwell College scholarship
Kamil Jaworski is originally from Poland.
Rockwell College scholarship recipient Kamil Jaworski with his class teacher Aisling Kearney and his maths teacher and vice principal Eddie Kearney.
Sixth class Ss. Peter and Paul's pupil Kamil Jaworski is feeling proud after winning a scholarship to Rockwell College.
Kamil, originally from Poland, has been attending the school since junior infants. “Kamil and his family are valued members of the school community. Kamil works so hard and watches TG4 to improve his Gaeilge. We have no doubt that he will be a fabulous addition to Rockwell College,” a school spokesperson adds.
