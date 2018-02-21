Clonmel boy wins Rockwell College scholarship

Sixth class Ss. Peter and Paul's pupil Kamil Jaworski is feeling proud after winning a scholarship to Rockwell College.

Kamil, originally from Poland, has been attending the school since junior infants. “Kamil and his family are valued members of the school community. Kamil works so hard and watches TG4 to improve his Gaeilge. We have no doubt that he will be a fabulous addition to Rockwell College,” a school spokesperson adds.

Have you got news for nationalist.ie? Contact dylan.white@iconicnews.ie.