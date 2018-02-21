Outstanding Carrick-on-Suir athlete honoured with an International Award

Carrick-on-Suir AC star athlete Miriam Daly, along with her 4x100m Irish relay teammates, received an International Award at the Irish National Athletics Awards in Tullamore recently. Miriam was part of an outstanding team that won bronze at the European Youth Olympics Festival in Hungary last summer.

“This award ends an outstanding 2017 for Miriam, winning indoor and outdoor national titles, double Irish schools titles, Tailteann Games, double gold at the Celtic Games Track and Field, 2nd in the Schools International, and a fine 6th place finish in the 400m hurdles at the Euro Youth Olympics in Hungary in July 2017,” says proud Carrick-on-Suir AC coach Paul O’Gorman.

“Miriam represented Ireland at two major championships last season in Italy and Hungary, and four times in total including SIAB Track and Field and Celtic Games. Her 2018 season has started in flying form, running personal bests three times in seven days over 400m indoors indicating winter training has gone well. Miriam aims to return to Hungary for the European Youth Championships in July 2018,” he adds.

