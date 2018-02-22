Tipperary band to share the stage with RTÉ Choice Music Prize finalists

Thurles five piece band Mister Wells will share the stage with RTÉ Choice Music Prize finalists Wyvern Lingo at The Source Arts Centre on Saturday 10th March at 9pm.

Mister Wells play their own take on soul, rock disco, funk, motown and pop classics. The backline of guitar, bass, piano and drums are complemented by violin melodies and three part harmonies.

The band members - Danielle Martin (lead vocals, piano) Susan O' Dwyer (violin, vocals, piano) Sam Martin (guitar, vocals) Shelley Martin (bass, vocals) and Jonathon Gleeson (drums) - are influenced by various artists from across many genres, including Stevie Wonder, Paul Weller, Skunk Anansie, Michael Jackson, Led Zeppelin, Chaka Khan, The Beatles, Elbow, Childish Gambino and Sia to name but a few.

The band formed over five years ago with siblings Danielle, Shelley and Sam coming together for a one off set of gigs for a Smithwicks music competition. This continued afterwards with a few small gigs, but it wasn't until ‘Daddy Wells’ David O'Sullivan encouraged them to put something together for Féile Beag 2016 that the band came together as a five piece. The band have played many gigs and festivals locally since then.

The band are currently working on original material and mainly spend their time thinking of funny sentences to use in their Facebook status updates. In their spare time they also enjoy a tequila and crossing the days off the calendar until the next Féile Beag.

Tickets are €15 from The Source Arts Centre box office on 0504-90204.

