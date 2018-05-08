Clonmel play 'couldn’t be more relevant to women and equality'

“It has been fantastic being part of Clonmel Theatre Guild over the years and seeing it go from strength to strength has been great,” chairperson Carol Acheson tells The Nationalist ahead of Clonmel Theatre Guild’s highly anticipated production of Brian Friel’s Dancing at Lughnasa.

The Guild celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019, and Carol says the desire to raise the roof at the White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel from May 16-19 couldn’t be stronger, crediting the stellar Dancing at Lughnasa cast and backstage crew for their dedication in preparing for the production.

The Guild will narrate the lives of the Mundy sisters and the challenges they face in the fictional town of Ballybeg in 1936. “It's a powerful play and couldn’t be more relevant to today’s society and everything that’s currently going on with women and equality,” Carol explains.

"Dancing at Lughnasa is all about the interactions between the characters, even if they are not saying anything. The sisters have this secret relationship going on between them, with glances and subtle nudges. The director Paul Kelly has been working with the cast on making that sort of silent relationship on stage more intense and ensuring that it’s conveyed properly to audiences,” Carol, who is the producer of Dancing at Lughnasa, continues.

The Dancing at Lughnasa cast includes Guild newcomers Sean Scott (Michael Mundy), Jennifer Lynch (Maggie Mundy) and Suzanne Kirwan (Agnes Mundy); Fidelma Collins (Kate Mundy); Carolanne Mullooly (Rose Mundy); Adele Armstrong (Christina Mundy); Edmond Ryan (Fr Jack); and John Morris (Gerry Evans).

Shows will run nightly at 8pm, with proceeds from the opening night going to River Suir Suicide Patrol. Tickets - priced at €12 for the opening night and €15 for the rest of the production - are available from Marian’s Bookshop in Clonmel and online.

