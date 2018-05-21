10 fitness influencers Tipperary people should follow on Instagram
Get shredded this summer with these social media influencers.
The Nationalist has pushed and pulled its way through Instagram and put together a list of top fitness influencers who will inspire you to get those extra reps in before your summer holiday.
Rob Lipsett
Dublin born Rob Lipsett is the poster boy of fitness and nutrition in Ireland. He runs an online business, is endorsed by companies worldwide and has over 369k YouTube subscribers.
Merijn Schoeber
Formerly known as Student Aesthetics, Merijn Schoeber is the biggest fitness vlogger in The Netherlands. He has over 204k YouTube subscribers and 208k Instagram followers.
Joe Delaney
Online personal trainer Joe Delaney offers fitness advice with a difference. The Mancunian engages with his followers through Q & As, offering advice on almost every topic, while bringing feel good vibes to the internet.
Carol O'Mahony
Carol O'Mahony is a 20-year-old Biochemistry student at University College Cork. She is sponsored by Alphalete Athletics and Myprotein sports nutrition brand.
Sarah Godfrey
Dublin's Sarah Godfrey has over 137k followers on Instagram and 70k YouTube subscribers.
Christian Guzman
Founder of Alphalete Athletics, Texas bodybuilder Christian Guzman ranks among the elite in the fitness indutry. He has 1.1m Instagram followers and over 833k YouTube subscribers.
Heidi Somers
'buffbunny' has 1.7m Instagram followers and over 630k YouTube subscribers. She enjoys working out, eating donuts and making videos.
Hi Tried out a new gym today and did a full body workout! Also, I did my best not to get my NEW SUPAHHHH CUTE WHITE SHOES DIRTYYYY...but walking out of the gym and into my car I done messed up. #WhyDoWhiteShoesEvenExist #WhyDoiKeepBuyingThem #BackGoBackPostsWhaaaaat #PSdidNotMatchOutfitAndGymOnPurpose #iDontWantThisPostToBeOver #GonnaKeepHashTagginnn #HiHiHi
Whitney Simmons
Whitney Simmons keeps her 1.7m Instagram followers entertained with her sarcasm and heavy lifting.
I love this community we've built. I love it with my entire heart. Our job is not to criticize... our job is to support and love one another. We are each creating our own healthy lifestyle and fitness journey. Thank you for being kind to me, yourself and to each other. I want my platforms to be a place full of positivity and happiness and I'm so grateful to you for helping create it. It's the most beautiful day to be alive!! In case you missed it, new YouTube video is live! Healthy snack ideas! Click the link in my bio to view
Nikki Blackketter
Gymshark sponsored athlete Nikki Blackketter has 1.8m Instagram followers and over 693k YouTube subscribers.
I never post just my face for some reason (I mean mainly bc I usually look like a red-faced troll) but I’m low-key proud of the make-up I laboriously applied today! #itriedveryhard #ittookages #iusedblush #ANDhighlight #arareoccassion #magical (I did my hair too but I’m not as proud of that, so let’s focus on the make-up) #BLUSHHHHH #goesonthecheeks #aconcept #whyamilikethis #loveme happy hump day
Steve Cook
With over 2m Instagram followers and 1m YouTube subscribers, Steve Cook is a Optimum Nutrition sponsored athlete known across the world.
