10 fitness influencers Tipperary people should follow on Instagram

The Nationalist has pushed and pulled its way through Instagram and put together a list of top fitness influencers who will inspire you to get those extra reps in before your summer holiday.

Rob Lipsett

Dublin born Rob Lipsett is the poster boy of fitness and nutrition in Ireland. He runs an online business, is endorsed by companies worldwide and has over 369k YouTube subscribers.

Merijn Schoeber

Formerly known as Student Aesthetics, Merijn Schoeber is the biggest fitness vlogger in The Netherlands. He has over 204k YouTube subscribers and 208k Instagram followers.

Shredded Familia A post shared by MERIJN (@merijn) on May 14, 2018 at 12:01pm PDT

Joe Delaney

Online personal trainer Joe Delaney offers fitness advice with a difference. The Mancunian engages with his followers through Q & As, offering advice on almost every topic, while bringing feel good vibes to the internet.

Carol O'Mahony

Carol O'Mahony is a 20-year-old Biochemistry student at University College Cork. She is sponsored by Alphalete Athletics and Myprotein sports nutrition brand.

Sarah Godfrey

Dublin's Sarah Godfrey has over 137k followers on Instagram and 70k YouTube subscribers.

Christian Guzman

Founder of Alphalete Athletics, Texas bodybuilder Christian Guzman ranks among the elite in the fitness indutry. He has 1.1m Instagram followers and over 833k YouTube subscribers.

Heidi Somers

'buffbunny' has 1.7m Instagram followers and over 630k YouTube subscribers. She enjoys working out, eating donuts and making videos.

Whitney Simmons

Whitney Simmons keeps her 1.7m Instagram followers entertained with her sarcasm and heavy lifting.

Nikki Blackketter

Gymshark sponsored athlete Nikki Blackketter has 1.8m Instagram followers and over 693k YouTube subscribers.

Steve Cook

With over 2m Instagram followers and 1m YouTube subscribers, Steve Cook is a Optimum Nutrition sponsored athlete known across the world.

Want to add to The Nationalist's list? Want to share any fitness tips with readers? Contact us at dylan.white@iconicnews.ie.