10 foodies Tipperary people should follow on Instagram

The Nationalist has put together a list of foodies that will keep your taste buds watering this summer.

Roz Purcell

Roz Purcell is a bestselling cookery author, model and entrepreneur from Clonmel, County Tipperary.

Dr Hazel Wallace

Dr Hazel Wallace founded The Food Medic in 2013, a blog about health, confidence, happiness and feeling great.

Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver is a British celebrity chef with restaurants from London to Lisbon.

Gordon Ramsey

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey dreamed of becoming a professional footballer until an injury dashed his aspirations. He began to cater for another career, becoming famous for hit TV shows including Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef.

Donal Skehan

Donal Skehan is a food writer, photographer and television presenter living in Dublin.

Catherine Fulvio

Catherine Fulvio is well-known for her hit RTÉ cooking series Tastes Like Home.

Rosanna Davison

The former Miss World has carved out a career for herself as an author and nutritional therapist.

Paul Flynn

Chef Paul Flynn is the owner of The Tannery Restaurant, Townhouse and Cookery School in Dungarvan, County Waterford. Renowned for cooking modern Irish food, Flynn’s recipes are rich in ‘deep earthy flavours’. He was the cookery writer for the Irish Times and later wrote three cookery books. Flynn has over 13k Twitter followers.

Chocolate,hazelnut and raspberry. New desert A post shared by PAUL FLYNN (@paulflynnchef) on May 4, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Lilly Higgins

Lily Higgins is a food writer, blogger, photographer and chef.

Sharon Hearne Smith

Sharon Hearne Smith is the author of 'No-Bake Baking' and 'The No-Cook Cookbook'.