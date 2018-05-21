10 foodies Tipperary people should follow on Instagram
The Nationalist has put together a list of foodies that will keep your taste buds watering this summer.
Roz Purcell
Roz Purcell is a bestselling cookery author, model and entrepreneur from Clonmel, County Tipperary.
Dr Hazel Wallace
Dr Hazel Wallace founded The Food Medic in 2013, a blog about health, confidence, happiness and feeling great.
FOOD + MOOD • Those butterflies in your tummy, or the really strong 'gut feeling' you can’t ignore–it’s a sign that your body and brain are talking to each other. We call this the ‘Brain-Gut axis’ and it’s one of the fastest growing areas of research, in both medicine and nutrition. Likely because, not only does your brain have an impact on your gut health, but your gut, and the food that you eat, influences the brain - and your mood. • Athough, there is no evidence to suggest that food should completely replace the standard treatment of mental health disorders, and no single food can ‘cure’ depression, we do know certain foods/nutrients confer benefits for our mental health and nervous system: 1️⃣Omega 3 fatty acids, sources include:fish such as salmon and mackerel, flaxseed, + walnuts 2️⃣Vitamin B12 + Folate - Vitamin B12 is found only in animal foods such as red meat, eggs + fish, or plant foods which are fortified, so should be supplemented if you exclude animal products.Folate is found in lentils and leafy green vegetables - think folate = foliage = green plant foods 3️⃣Probiotics and prebiotics - probiotics are live beneficial bacteria that are found in some fermented foods such as kefir, kombucha, kimchi,and yoghurts which contain active, live cultures Prebiotics are soluble fibres which feed the good bacteria in the gut, found in foods such as; artichokes, onion, garlic, chicory, asparagus, and leeks ps. This is only a whistle stop tour through a huge topic but hopefully it’s been helpful ❤️ @ellisparrinder #thefoodmedic #hazelwallace #thefoodmedicforlife #goodmoodfood #mentalhealthawarenessweek2018 #mentalhealthawareness
Jamie Oliver
Jamie Oliver is a British celebrity chef with restaurants from London to Lisbon.
Gordon Ramsey
British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey dreamed of becoming a professional footballer until an injury dashed his aspirations. He began to cater for another career, becoming famous for hit TV shows including Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef.
Donal Skehan
Donal Skehan is a food writer, photographer and television presenter living in Dublin.
Catherine Fulvio
Catherine Fulvio is well-known for her hit RTÉ cooking series Tastes Like Home.
Rosanna Davison
The former Miss World has carved out a career for herself as an author and nutritional therapist.
The ultimate #Sunday treat... my #EatYourselfFit chocolate fudge cake with vanilla coconut cream icing, fresh berries & grated dark chocolate . . . . #recipe #homebaking #homecooking #healthyeating #healthylifestyle #vegan #vegetarian #plantbased #rawfood #wholefoods #fitness #fitnessfood #glutenfree #sugarfree #health #healthyfood #sweettreats #snack #dessert #chocolate #sundayfunday #cheatday #cheatmeal
Paul Flynn
Chef Paul Flynn is the owner of The Tannery Restaurant, Townhouse and Cookery School in Dungarvan, County Waterford. Renowned for cooking modern Irish food, Flynn’s recipes are rich in ‘deep earthy flavours’. He was the cookery writer for the Irish Times and later wrote three cookery books. Flynn has over 13k Twitter followers.
Lilly Higgins
Lily Higgins is a food writer, blogger, photographer and chef.
Sharon Hearne Smith
Sharon Hearne Smith is the author of 'No-Bake Baking' and 'The No-Cook Cookbook'.
Today I’ll mostly be eating strawberries . Catch me make a delicious Strawberry & white chocolate frozen terrine on @rtetoday show this avo around 3.40pm where I’ll be celebrating the start of summer with @keelingsfruits They have a fab competition to win a good auld Irish summer family staycation everyday this month! & all for eating punnets of their juicy & sweet berries.. I’m in! ☀️Photo @donalskehan, #ad
