Great success for Tipperary club at County Juvenile Track and Field

37 Dundrum AC athletes won 29 individual medals at the County Tipperary Juvenile 'B' Track and Field Championship in Moyne on Sunday (May 20).

Gold medals were won by Tadhg O’Donnell in the boys u13 600m, Paula Quirke in the girls u13 600m, Bobby McLoughlin in the boys u9 60m, Eoin Kennedy in the boys u10 long jump, Chloe O’Neill in the girls u10 60m, Shannon O’Grady in the girls u12 60m, Emma Kingston in the girls u11 long jump, Cian Buckley in the boys u9 javelin, Conor O’Donnell in the boys u10 javelin, Aisling Carroll in the girls u10 javelin, Conor Kennedy in the boys u11 javelin and Mary Ellen Holmes in the girls u12 javelin.

Silver medals went to Bobby McLoughlin in the 200m, Emma Kingston in the 60m, Tadhg O’Donnell in the 80m, Conor O’Donnell in the long jump, Chloe O’Neill in the long jump, Conor Kennedy in the long jump, Lisa Shanahan in the girls u11 javelin and Aisling DeCruis in the girls u12 javelin.

Bronze medals were won by Shane Hennessy in the boys u9 200m, Mae Kennedy in the girls u9 200m, Aisling DeCruis in the 600m, Mary Ellen Holmes and Paula Quirke in the 80m, Eoin Kennedy in the long jump, Oisin O’Neill in the boys u10 javelin, Ruby Kelly in the girls u11 javelin and Shannon O’Grady in the u12 javelin.

Niall Quirke, Billy Kilmartin, Muireann O’Neill, Katie Morey, Rebecca Shanahan, Elisse Kelly, Caoimhe O’Neill, Clodagh Ryan, Molly Butler, Sophie O’Dwyer and Kelly Lawrence competed in the u9 age group.

Clodagh Kilmartin, Anna Ryan and Anna Butler competed in the u10 group; Alana Fryday, Brid Quirke, Gemma Lawrence and Sarah O’Dwyer at u11; and Amy Breen in the u12 girls category.

Blackwater 10 Mile

Linda Grogan (1:11.18) placed 35th overall and 2nd lady and Ausra Mackeviciute (1:17.15) came 62nd overall and 6th lady at the event in Co Cork.

Poulmucka races

Hosted by Clonmel AC, Dundrum AC results in the 8k race included 2nd Dermot Hayes (27:29), 9th Michael Ryan (30:50), 13th Donal Keane (31:29), 24th Linda Grogan (33:05) who placed 3rd lady, 26th Laura McCarthy Armstrong (33:30), 41st Mairead Julian (36:17), 52nd Rebecca Lenehan (37:42) and 90th Elaine Murphy (41:51). In the 5k race, John Kelly (18:58) came 2nd.

Highgate 10,000m

Representing Brighton and Hove City AC, Kevin Moore completed the Men's 'D' race in 31:48.

Sussex Track and Field Championships

Kevin Moore won silver in a personal best time of 14:57.

