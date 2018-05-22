Joe Schmidt gives a motivational speech to Tipperary students at prize ceremony 

The principal of Rockwell College has welcomed the opportunity to pilot the new Leaving Certificate PE course.

Speaking at the annual prize day ceremony at Rockwell College, principal Audrey O'Byrne referred to the initiative as an "exciting curriculum development" and said that teacher Edith Carroll “will embrace the experience" of leading the piloting of the programme at Rockwell.

Rockwell College is one of only three Tipperary schools selected for the pilot phase and is the only school in the south of the county that can offer the subject to girls. The pilot phase will allow Rockwell College to contribute to developing and refining the curriculum before it is rolled out nationally in September 2020.

Ireland rugby head coach Joe Schmidt, in the company of the Six Nations and Grand Slam trophies, was the guest of honour at the event and presented a number of awards to students. The Student of the Year award was presented to Robert Burke, the Overseas Student of the Year went to Mafalda Kraussmueller, the Des Places award for outstanding contribution to school life was presented to Conor McKenna, the Gerry McCabe Memorial Medal was awarded to Lorcan Ball, the Sportsman of the Year award went to Jake Flannery, the Sportsperson of the Year award was bestowed upon Kate Barlow and the Denis Jones Cup for the highest points in the Leaving Certificate was jointly awarded to John Purcell and Roisin McCarthy who both achieved 625 points.

Joe Schmidt spoke candidly to Rockwell students about never giving up and said that success was open to everyone who worked towards their ultimate goals. He acknowledged the contribution made by parents and teachers to the success of students in achieving their goals. He also said that what you achieve as a collective is far greater than what you achieve as an individual, referencing Johnny Sexton’s deflection of acclaim after he scored the drop goal against France where he praised the numerous previous phases which led to the score. Schmidt left the 420 parents, guests and recipients with a motivational thought for the end of each day. He said: 'Ask yourself, what have I done for others today?'.

Have you got news for nationalist.ie? Contact dylan.white@iconicnews.ie.