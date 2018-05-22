Clonmel school's performance of The Lion King was simply outstanding

Clonmel’s St. Mary's C.B.S. Boys Primary School put on a truly spectacular performance of The Lion King last week.

From start to finish the young chorus and principals had the audience captured. It was hard to believe we were not watching a Broadway or West End production as the staging, acting, singing, lighting, costumes, sound and make-up were so professionally done and the entire performance was flawless from such a young ensemble of actors and singers.

The opening scene had the audience immediately enthralled. ‘The Circle of Life’ was sung by the full ensemble, but the highlight was the arrival up the aisles of giraffes, zebras, flamingos, antelopes and a life sized elephant.

The African savannah came to life on stage with Simba, Mufasa, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.

With classic hits such as ‘I Just can’t wait to be King’, ‘Hakuna Matata’ and ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’, there was something for all the family.

The cast was made up of the boys from the school choir, mainly from 3rd to 6th classes. However, 1st class pupils surprised us with an adorable appearance singing renditions from ‘The Jungle Book’.

Simba, an adventurous and endearing cub who can't wait to be king of the Pridelands, was played by the energetic and talented Harry McMahon. The part of his father Mufasa - the strong, honourable, and wise lion who leads the Pridelands - was played by a powerful and regal Cathal Walsh. Tadhg O’Donnell Jones gave an outstanding performance in the role of Scar, the antagonist of the show, who becomes overcome with jealousy of his brother Mufasa and nephew Simba.

The wise mandrill Rafiki, who acts as healer of the Pridelands and guides Simba on his journey home, was played superbly by Ciarán Cotter. Zazu, the anxious yet loyal red-beaked assistant to Mufasa, was played with great humour and improvisation by Sam O’Sullivan.

Peter Carroll and Jake Byrne gave a lovely portrayal of the gentle characters of Nala and Sarabi; Seán Wall and Seán Darody as Timon and Pumbaa had the audience laughing in the aisles with their hilarious antics; and Briain Hickey, Caileann Morrison and Nikita Kovacsinov played the three ‘slobbering, mangy, stupid’ Hyenas with great humour and conviction.

Great credit goes to principal Eoin Morrissey who produced, directed and choreographed the show. He was ably assisted by musical director Mary Adamson who has been directing the boys choir in St. Mary’s for several years - this nurturing of singing talent was extremely evident during the performances.

The dedicated staff of St. Mary’s ensured that The Lion King was a successful and professional production. Watch out for these budding young actors and singers in future productions.

