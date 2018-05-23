10 World Cup stars Tipperary soccer fans should follow on Instagram

32 teams take centre stage at the World Cup in Russia this summer, with the host nation kicking off the action against Saudi Arabia on June 14 at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

The Nationalist takes a look at some of the best players on the planet who will be dreaming of World Cup glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo captained Portugal to Euro 2016 glory. He will be focused on completing his trophy cabinet with a World Cup winners medal in Russia.

Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is a leader in France's World Cup squad. The 'complete midfielder' will need to put in complete performances if France are to conquer in Russia.

Eden Hazard

Chelsea's Eden Hazard will be aiming to bring his FA Cup final winning form into the World Cup with Belgium.

Neymar

The hopes of Brazil weigh heavily on the world's most expensive player, who is fighting to overcome an injury in time for the World Cup.

Sergio Ramos

Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is one of the most decorated footballers on the planet. He won European Championships with Spain in 2008 and 2012, along with the World Cup in 2010.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's player of the year will lead Egypt's charge at the World Cup in Russia.

Mesut Özil

Mesut Özil will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing season with Arsenal when he lines out for Germany at the World Cup.

Dele Alli

Tottenham's Dele Alli says it's 'an honour' and 'a dream come true' to be named in England's World Cup squad.

Luis Suárez

Luis Suárez and his Uruguay teammates face Egypt, Saudi Arabia and hosts Russia in Group A at the World Cup.

James Rodriguez

The Colombian earned himself a move to Real Madrid after a prolific World Cup campaign in 2014.