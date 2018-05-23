10 Irish women Tipperary people should follow on Instagram
From fitness to fashion, Irish women are setting trends every day. Whether it’s lifestyle, beauty or travel advice you’re after this summer, The Nationalist has put together a list of ladies worth following on Instagram.
Kathryn Thomas
RTÉ presenter Kathryn Thomas burst onto our screens with travel show No Frontiers and more recently has audiences tuning in for Operation Transformation.
Love my @fittamamma training gear and their campaign #pregnantnotpowerless encouraging women to stay strong and fit while they carry out the most important job in the world. I know a lot of women can’t exercise throughout their pregnancies for medical reasons & rightly follow their docs advise. No mama should ever be judged or compared to others. For me continuing to exercise has been a lifesaver, mentally as well as physically and I feel blessed that I was able to do it. With wks to go, & training dialled way down, I’m still getting in my squats and lunges when I can to keep strength in my legs, swimming (well..splashing &bobbing around in the shallow!) pregnancy yoga & a daily doggie walk. Listen to your own body & don’t forget to remind yourself what a brilliant job you are doing regardless. #fitpregnancy #fitmama #healthypregnancy #pregnancy #bumpfit
Anna Geary
Anna Geary won three All-Ireland senior camogie titles with Cork. She was a finalist in Dancing with the Stars Ireland 2018.
Vogue Williams
Vogue Williams is a TV presenter, DJ and model. She featured on the recent RTÉ series Getaways alongside Tommy Bowe and Joe Lindsay.
Chloe Boucher
Chloe Boucher engages her 244k Instagram followers and 518k YouTube subscribers with beauty, makeup and lifestyle tips.
Pippa O'Connor Ormond
A mother of two boys, Pippa O'Connor Ormond is a successful businesswoman and one of Ireland's best known models. She set up pippa.ie in 2013, a popular fashion, beauty and lifestyle blog.
I’m thrilled to be taking part in @larocheposayuki “Save Your Skin” campaign in partnership with the Irish Cancer Society, which is all about calling on the public to follow the SunSmart Code and to raise awareness of skin cancer prevention through SunSmart behaviour - a topic that’s really close to my heart, as a mum of two
Joanne Larby
'The Make Up Fairy' is a bestselling author and an award-winning beauty, fashion and lifestyle blogger.
As many of you are aware I’ve been offline for the past couple of weeks. During this time I’ve had the chance to reflect on the whole scenario and I’ve asked myself what I did to deserve what happened. In terms of the hate campaign that ensued the answer is nothing, purely because receiving messages from strangers telling me they hope I kill myself or end up on the dole and involving my family is not acceptable. HOWEVER did I deserve to be called out on certain things? 100%. I’ve actually been really humbled by this whole experience and gained a huge amount of knowledge. I hold my hands up to making mistakes, I have plenty of flaws, I’m human and I’m always learning. The balance between business woman and brand isn’t always easy, but sometimes you just have to bring it back to basics and I would like to say sorry. I’ve listened to your constructive comments, which I’m very grateful for because I’ve learnt a huge amount about myself, my strength and my wonderful followers who don’t believe everything they see or read online. My content is about enjoying life, trying out new hobbies, finding balance in terms of health and mental wellness. I’m passionate about beauty and fashion and inspiring women to take strength from shitty situations. You’ll catch me in real life most likely laughing confidently with no make up on and online in front of 150,000 people I feckin’ love a filter. Huge big hug to those of you who have continued to support me x
Georgia Penna (née Salpa)
Georgia Penna is a Greek-born model who moved to Dublin when she was a child. Married to Joe Penna with three kids, she has over 256k Twitter and 326k Instagram followers.
Lisa Jordan
Lisa Jordan is a professional makeup artist and fashion and image consultant from Cork.
Rosie Connolly
Makeup artist Rosie Connolly is one of Ireland’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle bloggers, and is also a full-time mum to her little boy Harry.
Yesterday was perfect... ✨ Picked up all my last minute bits, our rings from @rocksjewellers, a gorgeous lunch at @wildedublin and a pamper session at @btbeautylounge ❤️ Then home to a party with some of our pals before I say goodbye to Paul today And a massive thanks to Olivia from @allurebeautyandspa who came in the middle of the madness to give me my @catwalkhqinsta spray tan Woke up glowing today... ✨ Today is the day to spend with my bridesmaids and prepare for tomorrow How is our wedding day here already ❤️ The nerves have settled and I’m ready to walk down the aisle and marry my best friend #OneMoreSleep #WeddingBells #BrideToBe #WifeToBe
Grace Mongey
Grace Mongey gives her 136k Instagram followers beauty, lifestyle, motherhood, makeup, travel and fashion advice.
