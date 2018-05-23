10 Irish women Tipperary people should follow on Instagram

From fitness to fashion, Irish women are setting trends every day. Whether it’s lifestyle, beauty or travel advice you’re after this summer, The Nationalist has put together a list of ladies worth following on Instagram.

Kathryn Thomas 

RTÉ presenter Kathryn Thomas burst onto our screens with travel show No Frontiers and more recently has audiences tuning in for Operation Transformation.

Love my @fittamamma training gear and their campaign #pregnantnotpowerless encouraging women to stay strong and fit while they carry out the most important job in the world. I know a lot of women can’t exercise throughout their pregnancies for medical reasons & rightly follow their docs advise. No mama should ever be judged or compared to others. For me continuing to exercise has been a lifesaver, mentally as well as physically and I feel blessed that I was able to do it. With wks to go, & training dialled way down, I’m still getting in my squats and lunges when I can to keep strength in my legs, swimming (well..splashing &bobbing around in the shallow!) pregnancy yoga & a daily doggie walk. Listen to your own body & don’t forget to remind yourself what a brilliant job you are doing regardless. #fitpregnancy #fitmama #healthypregnancy #pregnancy #bumpfit

A post shared by Kathryn (@kathrynthomasofficial) on

Anna Geary

Anna Geary won three All-Ireland senior camogie titles with Cork. She was a finalist in Dancing with the Stars Ireland 2018. 

I did NOT wake up like this #dressup #hairandmakeup #shoot #snaphappy #glamsquad

A post shared by Anna Geary (@annagcork) on

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams is a TV presenter, DJ and model. She featured on the recent RTÉ series Getaways alongside Tommy Bowe and Joe Lindsay.

I’ve definitely found my happy place @domesnoruz

A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on

Chloe Boucher

Chloe Boucher engages her 244k Instagram followers and 518k YouTube subscribers with beauty, makeup and lifestyle tips. 

Pippa O'Connor Ormond

A mother of two boys, Pippa O'Connor Ormond is a successful businesswoman and one of Ireland's best known models. She set up pippa.ie in 2013, a popular fashion, beauty and lifestyle blog.

Joanne Larby

'The Make Up Fairy' is a bestselling author and an award-winning beauty, fashion and lifestyle blogger.

As many of you are aware I’ve been offline for the past couple of weeks. During this time I’ve had the chance to reflect on the whole scenario and I’ve asked myself what I did to deserve what happened. In terms of the hate campaign that ensued the answer is nothing, purely because receiving messages from strangers telling me they hope I kill myself or end up on the dole and involving my family is not acceptable. HOWEVER did I deserve to be called out on certain things? 100%. I’ve actually been really humbled by this whole experience and gained a huge amount of knowledge. I hold my hands up to making mistakes, I have plenty of flaws, I’m human and I’m always learning. The balance between business woman and brand isn’t always easy, but sometimes you just have to bring it back to basics and I would like to say sorry. I’ve listened to your constructive comments, which I’m very grateful for because I’ve learnt a huge amount about myself, my strength and my wonderful followers who don’t believe everything they see or read online. My content is about enjoying life, trying out new hobbies, finding balance in terms of health and mental wellness. I’m passionate about beauty and fashion and inspiring women to take strength from shitty situations. You’ll catch me in real life most likely laughing confidently with no make up on and online in front of 150,000 people I feckin’ love a filter. Huge big hug to those of you who have continued to support me x

A post shared by Joanne Larby (@makeupfairypro) on

Georgia Penna (née Salpa) 

Georgia Penna is a Greek-born model who moved to Dublin when she was a child. Married to Joe Penna with three kids, she has over 256k Twitter and 326k Instagram followers.

En route to dinner

A post shared by Georgia Penna (@georgiapenna) on

Lisa Jordan

Lisa Jordan is a professional makeup artist and fashion and image consultant from Cork.

Rosie Connolly

Makeup artist Rosie Connolly is one of Ireland’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle bloggers, and is also a full-time mum to her little boy Harry.

Grace Mongey

Grace Mongey gives her 136k Instagram followers beauty, lifestyle, motherhood, makeup, travel and fashion advice. 