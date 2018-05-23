10 Irish women Tipperary people should follow on Instagram

From fitness to fashion, Irish women are setting trends every day. Whether it’s lifestyle, beauty or travel advice you’re after this summer, The Nationalist has put together a list of ladies worth following on Instagram.

Kathryn Thomas

RTÉ presenter Kathryn Thomas burst onto our screens with travel show No Frontiers and more recently has audiences tuning in for Operation Transformation.

Anna Geary

Anna Geary won three All-Ireland senior camogie titles with Cork. She was a finalist in Dancing with the Stars Ireland 2018.

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams is a TV presenter, DJ and model. She featured on the recent RTÉ series Getaways alongside Tommy Bowe and Joe Lindsay.

Chloe Boucher

Chloe Boucher engages her 244k Instagram followers and 518k YouTube subscribers with beauty, makeup and lifestyle tips.

Pippa O'Connor Ormond

A mother of two boys, Pippa O'Connor Ormond is a successful businesswoman and one of Ireland's best known models. She set up pippa.ie in 2013, a popular fashion, beauty and lifestyle blog.

Joanne Larby

'The Make Up Fairy' is a bestselling author and an award-winning beauty, fashion and lifestyle blogger.

Georgia Penna (née Salpa)

Georgia Penna is a Greek-born model who moved to Dublin when she was a child. Married to Joe Penna with three kids, she has over 256k Twitter and 326k Instagram followers.

Lisa Jordan

Lisa Jordan is a professional makeup artist and fashion and image consultant from Cork.

Rosie Connolly

Makeup artist Rosie Connolly is one of Ireland’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle bloggers, and is also a full-time mum to her little boy Harry.

Grace Mongey

Grace Mongey gives her 136k Instagram followers beauty, lifestyle, motherhood, makeup, travel and fashion advice.