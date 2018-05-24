Clonmel students walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival

Clonmel’s Junk Kouture southern regional final winners jetted off to Cannes Film Festival earlier this month and walked down the red carpet with some of the world’s biggest stars as part of their prize.

Presentation Secondary School’s Alanna Gilbert (model), Sarah Ní Cheallaigh and Keyara Connolly were joined by the other regional winners and the two 2017 Glamour prize winners for the once in a lifetime trip.

The fashionable Clonmel ladies, whose outfit ‘ Expressivo’ was made from the internal parts of a piano, showcased their design in front of the world paparazzi, and even ran into Margot Robbie and Emily Ratajkowski.

Their trip culminated with a helicopter ride to stunning Monte Carlo, renowned as the playground for the rich and privileged.