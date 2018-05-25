Tipperary polling stations open for Ireland’s referendum on Eighth Amendment

Polling stations have opened across Ireland and the near 123,000 Tipperary electorate have until 10pm on Friday night to vote in the abortion referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Voters from Carrick-on-Suir to Nenagh will have their say on whether or not to remove the Eighth Amendment from the Irish Constitution. It states: “The State acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother, guarantees in its laws to respect, and, as far as practicable, by its laws to defend and vindicate that right.”

Turnout at Ss. Peter and Paul's Primary School, Clonmel, reached 20% at 12:30pm, which is considered "normal". The polling station is expected to get “very busy” from 5pm and reach 70% by the time it closes.

“There has been a steady stream of people since early morning,” a voter in Kilsheelan told The Nationalist.

"It is important the public get out and vote," a voter in Carrick-on-Suir added.

Tipperary votes will be counted at the Presentation Secondary School’s sportshall in Thurles on Saturday morning, with a final result expected later in the afternoon.

