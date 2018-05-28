The winner of the Best Hairdresser/Barber in Tipperary is ....

A record number of readers voted in The Nationalist’s search for the Best Hairdresser/Barber in Tipperary and we have a winner.

Congratulations to Clonmel’s William Walsh Barbers (35%) on being crowned Best Hairdresser/Barber in Tipperary, as voted by The Nationalist's readers.

Rayzor's Turkish Barber (19%) in Fethard, Steve's Barber Shop (7%) in Cahir, Get Your Locks Off (7%) in Clonmel and Fine Cutz Barber Shop (6%) in Clonmel make up the Top 5.

