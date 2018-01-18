Tipperary's Rockwell College beat Limerick's Glenstal to advance in Munster Junior Cup

A hard working Rockwell College beat Glenstal Abbey of Limerick 24-0 on the University of Limerick’s all weather pitch in the opening round of the Munster Junior Cup on Wednesday (January 17th).

This was truly a combined team effort from one to fifteen that saw a free moving Rockwell side advance to the quarter-final over a much bigger Glenstal outfit.

A wonderful try finished by scrum half Adam Maher settled Rockwell into the game. Rockwell were forced to defend resolutely for the next ten minutes as both teams sized each other up.

A fantastic kick chase on his own 22 by Adam Buttimer forced a turnover with the ball going wide to Michael Mulligan to touch down for Rockwell’s second try. Rory Collins duly converted to leave Rockwell 12-0 up.

Rockwell were now on the front foot, moving the ball around the field. Adam Buttimer took advantage of a Glenstal sin binning to score in the corner. This difficult conversion from the sideline was neatly converted once again by Rory Collins to leave Rockwell 19-0 ahead at half time.

Glenstal upped the ante in the second period and when Adam Buttimer was yellow carded on 12 minutes Rockwell stood firm in the face of the Glenstal onslaught and held them scoreless. Rockwell’s bench made an impact and they finished the game with Jack Heffernan scoring the final try.

Rockwell know they have a lot to do to progress further, but this was an unheralded team, ably coached by Danny Lambe, that combined well to keep the ball wide and stretched Glenstal throughout. This was very much a team performance, with Adam Buttimer, Sam Tarleton and Adam Maher at scrum half catching the eye in particular.

Rockwell: Matthew Burke, Cathal Ryan, Jack Heffernan, Charles Shanahan, Luke Fogarty, Liam Shine, Dean Fanning, Adam Buttimer, Adam Maher, Rory Colline, Peter Wall, Michael Mulligan, Sam Tarleton (captain), Darius Achimugu. Replacements: Tom Tobin, Osato Ediale, Tom Downey, Brian Gleeson, Michael Bergin, Tom Ross, Ben McCarthy, Henry Buttimer, Alex Cronin, Casey J. Coleman. Coaches: Danny Lambe (head coach),Shane Luby, Nick Tomson, Owen Cleary.

