Champion runner Catherina McKiernan shares tips on Healthy Running at Cashel Library

Healthy Ireland is a Government-led initiative which aims to create an Irish society where everyone can enjoy physical and mental health, and where wellbeing is valued and supported at every level of society.

It is in that vein that Cashel Library together with libraries throughout the country will host a series of events, talks workshops with a focus on physical health, mental health and health information. Cashel/ Killenaule libraries were delighted to kick-start their programme of events on Tuesday, January 30, with one of Ireland’s most successful sportswomen, Catherina McKiernan.

Catherina is a former long-distance runner who competed in the marathon, 10,000 metres and cross country running. She spoke to an audience of about 80 people about chi running which is a technique to improve your stride and to prevent injuries when running.

Catherina has such a passion for running and is so willing to share her expertise. Everyone picked up a few tips and may notice some very snappy strides in Cashel!



All photographs by Joe Kenny.