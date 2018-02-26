Community Games success for New Inn teams

Well done to all New Inn teams that competed in the County Finals over the last two weekends.

U11 Mixed Basketball team played Nenagh in the County Final last Saturday in the Ursuline Convent Sports Hall in Thurles.New Inn played well but lost to a stronger Newport team. Well done to all who participated. Team: Fionn McMahon, Conor Hayes, Louis O’Donoghue, Back L-R: Ava Hartnett, Kate Hennessy, Ciara Collins

U13 Girls Basketball Team played Thurles in the county final. They got off to a good start and after a fantastic game won 16 – 10 and now progress to the Munster Finals in UL on the 31stMarch. Everybody played with great heart and determination and can be proud of their display. Team: Niamh Murnane, Ciara Collins, Cara Hennessy, Ciara Fitzpatrick, Hanna Dalzell, Ciara McCarthy, Emily McNamara, Anna O’Donoghue. Thanks to Coach Liam Fennell whose experience and knowledge of the game was very much appreciated. All players on both teams are member of New Inn / Rosegreen Basketball Club.

U13 Girls Table Tennis: New Inn lost to Cloughjordan in the county final, well done to the team of Ciara McCarthy, Ciara Fitzpatrick and Cara Hennessy on winning silver medals.

U12 Draughts team played Upperchurch in the county final and got silver medals. Team: Ciara Collins, Freya McKenna, Jack Nugent, Gavin Ryan, Sean Hayes, Liam O'Malley & Conor Hayes.

U12 Swimming Relay Team got a bronze medal: Team: Nathan McDowell, Oisin Cummins, Sean Hayes, Colm Flanagan, Jack Nugent & Conor Hayes.

U12 backstroke: Conor Hayes got silver medal. U10 girls’ freestyle swimming: Lou Mattia got a silver medal. U14 swimming: Clara Mattia got a bronze medal.

Thanks to community games Secretary Jodi McMahon for all her hard work behind the scenes and to all parents for their support.