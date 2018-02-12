Tipperary boy wins All Ireland Credit Union Art Competition

A talented Tipperary boy is among the winners of one of the nation’s largest and longest-running art competitions.

Nenagh’s Nathan Richardson had great success in the under 7 category in the 34th annual Irish League of Credit Unions All Ireland Art Competition.

30,000 entered this year’s competition and the winners were announced at a national prize-giving ceremony in Croke Park on Sunday (February 11).

The eleven category winners, from all age groups, attended the prize-giving ceremony accompanied by family and friends. They received cash prizes from RTÉ Winning Streak co-host Marty Whelan.

‘Set Your Imagination Free’ was the theme of the 2017 All Ireland Credit Union Art Competition, designed to give a wide-ranging scope to entrants to express their creativity and individuality. In addition to the ten individual winners and one group winner, there were 22 runner-up and merit awards. Age categories encompassed 7-years-and-under to 18-years-and-over, and a category for artists with learning difficulties. The competition is facilitated by credit unions in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Winning entries featured such imaginative interpretations of the theme as underwater scenes, space oddities, mythical creatures and city skylines. The winners hailed from corners of Ireland stretching from Westport to Wexford and Irvinestown in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Irish League of Credit Unions president, Charles Murphy, said: “There is a thriving creative and artistic culture in local communities across the island of Ireland and the credit union movement is dedicated to supporting and developing this culture. Our annual art event is just one example of the great work credit unions do in their local communities to ensure that both young and old have an outlet for their creative skills”.

Mr. Murphy added: “I was greatly impressed by the depth of talent demonstrated in the beautiful artwork on display in Croke Park. It was very interesting to see how uniquely each of the artists interpreted the theme. I extend a huge congratulations to each and every artist that participated in this competition and I look forward to seeing more artistic creations in the future.”

