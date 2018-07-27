Cahir soprano Jennifer Davis sings at 'The Castle' this weekend

Soprano Jennifer Davis returns to her hometown this weekend to perform in the Great Hall of Cahir Castle.

Jennifer's recitals for the Castle's Summer Festival on Friday and Saturday, July 27 and 28 will be her first as a professional soprano.

Jennifer is coming home fresh from her breakthrough role in the Wagner Opera, "Lohengrin" at Covent Garden in London.

She will perform a programme that will include several of her favourite opera pieces and songs. Pianist Aoife O'Sullivan will accompany her singing.

The concert will bring the Summer Festival in Cahir Castle to a close.

Tickets cost €20 and are available from Cahir House Hotel on (052) 7443000.