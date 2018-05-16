Tipperary business customers to receive new Irish Water meters for more accurate billing

Irish Water’s business customers in Tipperary will receive new meters which have in-built drive-by technology to allow for faster and more frequent meter readings.

This will result in fewer estimated bills being issued to customers and will also provide data to Irish Water which will assist in identifying potential leaks at a business premises.

The Regional Meter Replacement Programme was launched late last year and is currently ongoing in Sligo, Roscommon, Donegal, Limerick and Galway.

Business customers who will be receiving a replacement meter in Tipperary have already been notified by letter.

Irish Water would like to stress that there is no charge to customers for the installation of the new meters which should ultimately provide them with a more accurate bill for their water usage and a means of detecting water leaks on their properties.

Water supply to businesses will be temporarily shut-off for approximately 15 minutes while the water meter is being replaced, however Irish Water will endeavour to keep the length of this water outage to a minimum.

Businesses will receive a reminder notification at least two days before the work is scheduled to begin and the project team will speak to the customer directly before interrupting supply.

If businesses have any queries they can contact Irish Water on 1850 778 778 or email business@water.ie