Carrick-on-Suir St Vincent de Paul volunteers distributed 75 Christmas hampers

St Nicholas Conference of the Society of St Vincent de Paul volunteers distributed 75 food hampers to people and families in need in Carrick-on-Suir, Faugheen, Ballyneale and Grangemockler before Christmas.

Conference President Michael Lonergan thanked all the teachers, parents, staff and pupils of local primary and secondary schools for their great efforts in donating food to fill the hampers. The response to their appeal surpassed previous years, he said.

"We would also like to say a big thank you to Carrick-on-Suir Men's Shed for their assistance in delivering the hampers."

He pointed out that all money raised for the appeal is given locally in the form of Carrick-on-Suir and Super Valu vouchers to those who seek the Conference's assistance.

The confidential St Nicholas Conference telephone number for those seeking assistance is (086)2227667. Leave your name and contact number and a member will contact you.