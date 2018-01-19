Grants approved for Carrick-on-Suir community groups 

Seven Carrick-on-Suir residents, community and social groups have been awarded €12,900 in grants from the national RAPID Programme.

Ballylynch Residents Association is the biggest beneficiary of the RAPID grants, which were approved by Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's councillors at their latest monthly meeting.

It has been approved a €3400 grant for the upgrade of Ballylynch children's playground and a €2000 grant towards the cost of the Ballylynch Memorial Garden, opened last year in memory of the estate's deceased residents.

Brewery Lane Theatre & Arts Centre and Carrick-on-Suir Community Resource CLG have been allocated €2000 each to purchase equipment while the new Carrick-on-Suir Men's Shed group based at the old Comeragh College campus at Greenside has been approved €1,500 also for equipment.

Carrick-on-Suir's 3rd Tipp Scout Group is getting a €1000 grant for equipment and Seskin Court Residents Association is getting €1000 to upgrade the estate's playground.

RAPID stands from Revitalising Areas by Planning, Investment and Development. It aims to improve quality of life and make opportunities available to under resourced communities in Carrick-on-Suir and other towns and cities around the country.