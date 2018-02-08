Carrick-on-Suir apartments planning application is re-submitted

The owner of Bridgewater House in Carrick-on-Suir town centre that re-opened as a residential centre for asylum seekers in late November, has re-submitted a planning application to refurbish the property to provide 21 apartments.

Co. Cork businessman Thomas Duggan originally submitted the application in relation to the former Mercy convent and school complex located off Main Street on December 22 last.

The Council ruled the application was incomplete and it was re-submitted to the Council on January 19. The Council is due to decide on March 15 whether to approve, reject or seek further information on the application.

Mr Duggan is seeking permission to provide 17 residential apartment units in an existing three- storey building on site and the refurbishment of St Joseph's Convent buildings to provide four apartments.

The application also requests a change of use of part of the property from retail units to a reception, day room and caretaker's apartment and demolition of an external escape stairs and single storey building.