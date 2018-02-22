Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society kids ready for pivotal role in "Into The Woods"

One of the key roles in Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's 114th production "Into The Woods" will be played by two boys.

Cormac Hennessy and Cristian Nolan are stepping into the shoes of the narrator of the hit Broadway show that will be staged at the Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir from Saturday, March 3 to Saturday, March 10.

Carrick Musical Society PRO Caolan Deehy-Power said the narrator is the most important character in the show as the story is the imagination of a young body who has run away into the woods.

"In the original Broadway production the Narrator was played by a man but the Open Air Theatre in Regent's Park in London created a character of a young boy that our director Liam Butler loved and he has stolen the idea," he explained.

Caolan said Cristian and Cormac have put the show's other principals to shame with their hard work since rehearsals for the show started. They know their lines so well that they haven't needed their scripts for more than two weeks.

This will not be the first time the boys have graced the Strand Theatre stage with the Society's adult performers. Both performed in the orphanage scene of the Society's AIMS award winning production of Evita a few years ago.

Rehearsals for the show's cast are reaching their climax with just a week and a half to go to opening night. Assisting Liam Butler in getting the cast ready are Musical Director Fergal Carroll and Chorus Master Eamon O'Malley.

"Into the Woods" marks the start of Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's 75th anniversary celebrations

This Stephen Sondheim musical is usually performed without a chorus but the Society's production boasts a 19-strong chorus production. The fantasy show features an array of famous fairytale characters from Rapunzel and Cinderella to Little Red Riding Hood and its main themes are tolerance, family values, parent/child relationships and even reality.

The main plot centres on the Baker and his Wife trying to break the Evil Witch’s curse on their house. The Baker is played by Ray Nolan and his wife is Sandra Power. AIMS award winning actress Irene Malone plays the hilarious but scary Witch.

Louise Mulcahy plays Cinderella while Keith Dywer-Greene and Dermot Keyes are the show's Princes. David O’Donovan is Jack and Pat Quinn Bolger plays Jack’s mother. Marie Kelly takes on the role of Little Red Riding Hood while Chris Hanlon is the Big Bad Wolf.

Tickets for the show went on sale on Monday, February 12 and are being snapped up quickly by musical theatre fans. To book tickets visit or telephone the Strand Theatre Box Office and Marian and her team will be delighted to assist. Box office telephone number is (051) 645050 and its opening hours are Monday to Friday 11am to 3pm, including lunch hour.