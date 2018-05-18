Carrick-on-Suir variety group prepares to stage “Rapunzel” 

The senior performers of Rising Stars Variety Group packed Carrick-on-Suir's Brewery Lane Theatre for three nights with their sell out production of the acclaimed Willy Russell play "Our Day Out" and next it's the turn of the Group's juniors to shine on stage.

The Variety Group moves from the realism of Liverpool teenagers taking a school trip to the seaside to the the fairytale world of "Rapunzel" for its next show.

Two hundred young performers aged between seven and 16 are rehearsing for the musical, which will be staged at the Strand Theatre on June 26, 27 and 28.

Mala Raggett, the Variety Group's founder, said their end of year production is normally a variety show and this is the first year they will be staging a musical.

The show will also be an opportunity for their young members to perform on stage alongside adult performers.

The cast of “Rapunzel” is currently busy rehearsing for the end of year shows at the Rising Stars new rehearsal hall on The Quay in Carrick-on-Suir.

Meanwhile, Mala said the Variety Group's production of "Our Day Out" received rave reviews from all who watched it at Brewery Lane between April 26 and 28.

She said many of the young people in the 22-strong cast have been with the Variety Group since they were three years old and they rose brilliantly to the challenge of staging this drama. "There was so much in the play to learn, including the Liverpool accent. They all loved having a go at it.

"We sold out for the three nights and received a great reaction from the audiences," added Mala, who paid tribute to all at Brewery Lane for the hospitality shown to the Rising Stars.