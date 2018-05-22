Tipperary judge nominated to European Court of Justice

A Tipperary judge has been nominated by the Irish Government to the post of Advocate General at the European Court of Justice.

The government made the nomination today, Tuesday, of Mr Justice Gerard Hogan who is originally from Carrick on Suir. Justice Hogan's late father was principle of the Green School in Carrick on Suir.

Justice Hogan has served as a Judge of the Court of Appeal since October 2014. He previously served as a Judge of the High Court from 2010 to 2014.

Justice Gerard Hogan

Before the appointment to the ECJ can be made, Justice Hogan will now be assessed by a panel set up by the European Union to confirm his suitability for the post.

Ireland is eligible to nominate a candidate to serve as an Advocate General to the court for the years from October 2018 to October 2024.

The European Court of Justice is responsible for ensuring EU law is interpreted and applied the same in every EU country and is made up of 28 judges and 11 advocates general.

The advocates general are responsible for presenting an 'opinion' in cases assigned to them by the court. 'Opinions' must be completely impartial and independent.

Mr Justice Gerard Hogan was educated at University College Dublin, the University of Pennsylvania, Trinity College Dublin and the King's Inns.

He was called to the Bar in 1984 and became a Senior Counsel in 1997.

He was a law lecturer and fellow in Trinity College Dublin 1982 - 2007, and is regarded as "one of the foremost constitutional and administrative lawyers in Ireland."

He has published books on Irish Constitutional and Administrative Law as well as numerous articles.