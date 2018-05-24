Sam Bennett second in thrilling sprint at Giro d'Italia

Carrick on Suir's Sam Bennett took second place in another tight and exciting stage sprint finish at the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday.

In torrential rain, in the town of Iseo, Bennett just missed out on another stage win by the length of a wheel.

“I want to say a big thanks to the whole team for the incredible work today and over the last weeks. They went so deep for me, working in the front of the race to close the gap to the breakaway and brought me in a good position for the finale. Unfortunately, it was not possible to finish the job off." – Sam Bennett

BORA – hansgrohe went in Wednesday's stage with two plans, either to go in a breakaway and try to win the stage out of a group or to support Sam Bennett, if it came to another bunch sprint.

With 2km remaining the bunch sprint was set up, and Sam Bennett saw himself in 10th position. The fast men started their sprint and Bennett had to go for a long one. Under pouring rain, the BORA – hansgrohe sprinter finished in a strong second place, only Elia Viviani kept his lead to take the stage win in Iseo.

"Unfortunately, we missed to go with the first breakaway, therefore our guys had to work hard to close the gap. And after another group tried to breakaway it was our team, who pulled hard again. The guys worked perfectly together today to bring Sam in a good position for the finale, and he finished in a strong second place, but after this astonishing ride from the boys, he and the team would have deserved the win.” – Jens Zemke, sports director

More news: Sam Bennett wins all the style points at the Giro!

