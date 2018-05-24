Carrick-on-Suir students donate flowers to local nursing home

Carrick-on-Suir CBS Transition Year students donated flower planters to a local nursing home, whose residents also visited the school for a social outing.

Anne Fraher, Director of Nursing at Greenhill Nursing Home, which is located close to the CBS Secondary School, said they wishes to thank the Transition year student for the donation of the two planters.

"Social interaction with the local community is very important for our residents. Throughout the year we have regular visits from the students in our local primary and secondary Schools.

"The CBS in Carrick-on-Suir recently organised for our residents to spend some time in their school where they played board games, cards and we had a sing song. This afternoon was thoroughly enjoyed by all. "

On behalf of all the residents, Anne Fraher said she wished to thank all the local schools for their continued visits and they enjoyment they brought to all their residents.