Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society kids showcase their talent at The Stand Theatre

One hundred and twenty young singers, dancers and actors took to the stage of Carrick-on-Suir's Strand Theatre to showcase their talent at Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's Academy of Performing Arts end of year variety shows last week.

The two shows took place last Wednesday and Thursday nights (May 16 and 17) and were enjoyed by a large audience of family and friends of the young performers on both occasions.

The Academy's youngest members, the Funky Monkeys group, aged between four and six years, staged a little show called "Dream World" while their older friends aged between seven and 10 years old staged musical versions of Robin Hood called "Hoodwinked" and “Alice in Wonderland”.

Senior Academy members aged between 12 and 15 staged a mini-production of “Aladdin”.

The children and teenagers had been rehearsing every Thursday evening for months in preparation for the shows, which were directed by Emily O'Dwyer with assistance from the Academy's tutors Pat Quinn-Bolger, Irene Malone, James Dowley, Siobhan Grace-Regan and Nicole Breen.

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society PRO Caolan Deehy Power said the Academy will now break for the summer but the Musical Society will be running a summer camp and names are now being taken for the camp.