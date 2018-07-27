Carrick-on-Suir bridge repairs to be carried out over 2 years

Significant repairs planned for Carrick-on-Suir's Dillon Bridge are to be divided into two phases with the underwater scour damage works now expected to be pushed back until next year.

This was the update on the project Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Engineer Willie Corby gave at a recent monthly meeting of the District's councillors.

He said the Council has appointed a consultant for the rehabilitation works and the repairs to the bridge's superstructure will be done this year. These include repairs to damaged railings on the Bridge, which Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke (FF) has warned pose a health and safety risk to the public.

Mr Corby said the scour damage repairs work will require approval from An Bord Pleanala so they will probably be carried out next year.

The Council has set aside €70,000 to finance the scour damage repairs.

Scouring is the removal of river sediment from around the abutements and piers of bridges by fast moving water, which can compromise the integrity of the bridge's structure.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne ((SF) pointed out that vegetation growth on Dillon Bridge was "getting out of hand" and called for it to be removed as part of the project.

Mr Corby promised to raise the issue with the consultant when he met him