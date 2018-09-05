Carrick-on-Suir man wins three silver medals at British Transplant Games

A Carrick-on-Suir man celebrated the 10th anniversary of his kidney transplant by winning three silver medals at the British Transplant Games.

Father-of-three Ned Crowe from Oaklands, Carrick-on-Suir won the silver medals in archery, ten pin bowling and the 5km race walk at the Games in Birmingham in the UK.

He was one of 12 Irish transplant athletes who won a haul of 21 medals at the championships.

Accompanying Ned was his wife Deirdre, a dialysis nurse, who donated her kidney to her husband in April 2008. The Crowes were the first husband and wife to undergo a living kidney transplant in Ireland.

Ned competed in the 60 to 69 age category events at the British Transplant Games. As well as his medal winning performances in archery, bowling and race walking, he played in the doubles badminton tournament and also the ball throw track & field event.

Deirdre completed the Games' donor run, which was open to the public.

Ned has won medals for Ireland at previous British and European Transplant and Dialysis Championships. He has three sisters all of whom are transplant recipients.

Deirdre has also won a medal for badminton at a previous British Transplant Games in a special category for living donors and family members of deceased donors.