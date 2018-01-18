Landmark buildings in Cashel to be repaired and decorated

Repairs and decoration of two prominent Cashel public buildings is imminent.

Cllr Tom Wood has been informed that upkeep repairs and decoration to two of Cashels prominent buildings is imminent.

Following correspondence with Mr Enda Kelly at An Post in relation to severe interior dampness at Cashel's Post Office, a protected structure, he was told, “I am advised that the leak in Cashel Post Office has been fixed and our facilities department are awaiting for the building to dry out before they paint the office. I dont know when precisely that will be at this point.”

Meanwhile in correspondence from the Cashel / Tipperary Municipal Office he has been advised that “upkeep repairs and decoration of the former Civic Offices on Friar Street is at tender process and costs are due back before the end of January.”

Cllr Wood had raised concerns about both properties over recent months requesting that the heavy growth in gutters on the Friar Street building be cleared as the exterior paintwork was being damaged.

He is pleased that the cause of the dampness at the Post Office has been resolved and is hopefull that over the coming weeks its prominent clock might be working again.