Boherlahan Dualla Historical Journal invites submissions

Boherlahan-Dualla Historical Journal – Are you thinking of writing an article for the journal? Let Paddy O'Dwyer or any member of the society know immediately.

May 1 is the deadline for the possible inclusion of articles in the 2018 journal. Also photographs are very welcome.

Parish Website

Visitors to www.boherlahandualla.ie this week will see that the “News” panel has been expanded. There is also a new panel “Promoting Local Initiative” which we encourage local businesses, clubs, other groups and individuals to make good use of.

Further improvements to the website are underway. The editor@boherlahandualla.ie always welcomes notices, photos and other material.