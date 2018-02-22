Tipperary Roads: New road layout on Cashel's Main Street

Motorists in Cashel town centre will have seen this new road layout in recent days! The junction of Main Street, Friar Street and Bank Place has been redesigned for better road safety and traffic flow - a 'bubble roundabout' has replaced the former junction markings.

Sinn Fein Cllr Martin Browne has welcomed the new road layout in Cashel town. Cllr Browne described the area as having been “a major bottle neck and caused many problems in the town with traffic flow.” The Sinn Fein councillor submitted a motion to the county council three years ago and has raised it on a continuous basis since.

While this work is welcome Cllr Browne now says that the same system needs to be put at the junction of the Dualla Road and Upper Friar Street to alleviate traffic problems there. (Above: Looking down Main Street from Bank Place.)