Dementia awareness evening in Cashel

On Tuesday, March 6, at 7pm, a Dementia Awareness Evening will be held in Cashel Library, in association with Healthy Ireland.

Speakers include Amy Murphy, a Dementia Advisor with the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, Kathy Ryan Alzheimer’s Advocate, and a solicitor from Donal T. Ryan Solicitors who will talk about the legal Power of Attorney.

This is a free event, but spaces are limited so booking is essential! Contact Cashel Library 06263825.