Tipperary councillor's call to reinstate Town Councils
Local Authority
Cashel Town Council's former offices
At the recent meeting of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District Committee Cllr Tom Wood requested that “in recognition that the abolition of Town Councils was a mistake and with just 12 months remaining before the next local elections, this authority again calls on the relevant Minister, Department and Government to reinstate them as a means of promoting democracy at local level.”
Management responded: “subject to the agreement with the members, the District will arrange to write to the appropriate department.”
