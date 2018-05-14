Tipperary take away shut down by Food Safety Authority

A county Tipperary fast food restaurant has been ordered to close by the Food Safety Authority.

The take-away was shut down last Thursday, May 10, when a notice was issued by the HSE.

According to the Food Safety Authorty ‘Rock Kebab and Pizza’ on Cashel’s Main Street was closed under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010 (S.I. No. 117 of 2010). No more details were given for the closure order.

The closure notice was served on Ms Kainat Israr.

As of today (Monday, May 14) the FSA do not say when the closure order will be lifted.

More News

36 Tipperary arts groups awarded almost €50,000 in County Council Arts Grants



