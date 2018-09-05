Trucks, wrestlers and top class livestock draw thousands to Co. Tipperary agricultural show

A display of more than 500 lorries joined with wrestlers, a circus, tug 'o-war and tractor pulling teams in entertaining thousands of visitors at the Dualla Show .

Visitors to the agricultural show at Ballyowen House and surrounding fields on Sunday, August 26 also came to see some of the best cattle and sheep livestock in Munster, top class showjumping and the popular dog show.

A beautiful handmade banner made by Dualla Craft Group greeted visitors at the main entrance and a giant “Hay Bear” delighted children while a performance from Cashel Brass Band signalled the start of the Show.

Highlight of the livestock show classes was the Munster Aberdeen-Angus Club Bull and Heifer Calf competition. A substantial sponsorship by Barrett Agri and Southern Fuel & Farm Supplies Ltd. attracted a quality line-up of calves.

The Junior Bull and Junior Female of the Year titles were awarded to Albert and Jennifer DeCogan of Mogeely Aberdeen-Angus herd, Castlemartyr, Co. Cork. Supreme champion of Dualla Show went to Murt Ryan from the Goldstar Herd with Goldstar Falkland. In the sheep section, David Condon was breeder champion with Charlie Boland champion reserve.

A number of farm safety related demonstrations and talks compered by Mary Newman Julian took place during the livestock show to highlight the daily risks associated with working in agriculture.

Despite overnight rain, ground conditions were perfect for the showjumping. Francis Connors just pipped Tholm Keane in the Red Mills Grand Prix by 0.2 of a second. David Rayburn was fifth while local rider Jack Ryan was sixth. Patrick Joyce won the 120 Class sponsored by Super Valu Cashel.

Meanwhile, the Dog Show attracted a wide variety of dogs. Best in Show was Jenny O’Meara's Irish Wolfhound “Yeats”. Reserve champion was Rodge, a beautiful Irish terrier owned by Willy O’Meara from Fethard. Best Puppy in Show went to Kathleen Dalton from Urlingford with “Teddy”, a Bernese mountain dog. Young Handler of the Year was Grace Kennedy with “Bailey” a Cavalier King Charles/Bichon Frise cross.

The Tipperary Truck Show attracted its biggest entry to date of 536 lorries. "We were overwhelmed by the turnout of lorries and can not thank everyone enough for attending the show from near and far to make it our best to date," said Co-organiser Daire Maher. He thanked all the volunteers who helped organise the event and their sponsors, especially TRP. Truck of the Show winner was Brendan Woods with his famous Johnny Cash Scania.

The Tractor Pulling attracted the usual large attendance, who were entertained by the biggest entry of modified tractors to date. Winner of the Modified Class was Keith Leavy from Co. Longford driving “Pure Mule” – a standard tractor stripped down and rebuilt using a V8 engine from a Scania truck to give it around 1000hp.

In the main marquee, Sinead Delahunty gave cooking demonstrations of her healthy food recipes using locally sourced produce such as eggs from Magner’s Farm Moyglass.

Thanks to an improved ticketing system there were less queues for the free circus which enthralled young and old with hour long shows that ran through the afternoon with fabulous acrobatic performances, tricks and even performing geese.

Show visitors also watched a superb display of human strength in the Tug O’War. This year’s perpetual trophy went to the Slievenamon Team.

Elsewhere wrestlers entertained the crowds with two semi-final matches and a ladies bout before a tag team finale in which the team of Scotty Davis, Michael May and Amy Behan eventually overcame Andy Steele (USA), Gunther Issak (Germany) and Aoife Cusack.

Show Chairman Michael D’Arcy thanked all the show's volunteers for the massive effort they put in to make the event a success.

He also thanked the local community and residents for their understanding and patience. and landowners PJ Maher, Richard O’Dwyer and John Magnier for their continued support.

Condolences

Finally, the Dualla Show Committee said it wished to extend deepest sympathies to the family of Eamonn Quinlan on his untimely passing.

"Eamonn is a huge loss to the community of Dualla where he will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and intellect.

“He contributed selflessly to all parts of community life and is missed dearly," said the Committee.

View more photos from the Dualla Show in this week’s edition of The Nationalist