Clonmel school honoured for promoting the Irish language

A Clonmel school has been honoured for its efforts to promote the Irish language.

Among the schools recently awarded the Gaelbhratach flag was Meánscoil Loreto, Clonmel.

At a special awards ceremony in the Pavillion at Leopardstown, students Lizzie Ryan and Maeve Ryan proudly accepted the flag on behalf of their school. The awards ceremony took place on Tuesday, May 22.

The Gaelbhratach scheme, funded by Foras na Gaeilge, and organised by Gael Linn, with the support of Conradh na Gaeilge and Glór na nGael, recognises the promotion of the Irish language in both secondary and primary schools around the country.

The two Gael Linn officials in charge of the Gaelbhratach scheme, Andrea Ní Fhaoláin and Mairéad Ní

Thiománaigh were very proud of all the schools and what they had achieved during the year. They

explained that it takes a lot of hard work for a school to be awarded the Gaelbhratach, that they have many targets to reach and that all of this work must be verified through various means, including postings on the Gaelbhratach blog and keeping a journal which is forwarded to Gael Linn at the end of the year.

The Gaelbhratach scheme, initiated in 2013, has gone from strength to strength. In fact, there is a long waiting list of schools throughout the country wishing to be accepted into the scheme