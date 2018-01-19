Deaths in Tipperary, Friday, January 19

The late Eddie Hickey

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father of Aileen (Foley), Siobhán (Purcell), John, Jim, Nuala (O'Connor) and Eamon. Sadly missed by his ex-wife Margaret, sons, daughters, sister Frances (Mulcahy), grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Thomas McGrath

McGrath, St. Vincents Court, Tipperary and formerly of Monour, Kilross, Co. Tipperary on the 17/1/2018. Thomas surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Philomena. Deeply regretted by his loving family brothers George (London), Jack (Emly), Padden (Emly), Matty (London), Jerry (Bansha), sisters Chrissie Ryan (Emly), Joan (London), Mary Guerin (Kilross), Bridget Peters (Bansha), Triona (Partington, Ennis), Theresa O'Brien (Bansha) and Philomena Guerin (London) dearest friend Mary and family aunt Lizzie (Mooreabbey), Uncle Mattie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his work colleagues, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm., followed by removal to Galbally Church arriving at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sat. at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

The late Mary Prendergast

Prendergast (nee O'Connor), Mary, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and Clonmel. 17th January 2018. In the gentle care of Bailey House Nursing Home, Killenaule. Relict of the late Stephen, mother of Mick, Gay, Katie and Steve. Deeply regretted by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, in-laws and friends. R.I.P.

​Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Ann Ryan (nee Brophy)

Peacefully at home surrounded by her cherished family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy and dear children Roger, Colin, Rachel, Glen, Aine, Niamh, Louise, John-Paul, Patrick, Leah, Jean and David, mother Angela, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St.Mary's of the Rosary, Church, Nenagh on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12.15 o'c. Followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney new Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice.