Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday January 7, 2018

JOHN KENNEDY

St. Nicholas' Terrace, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary

John Kennedy, Nailsworth, Gloucester, England / St. Nicholas' Terrace, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, who died on 23rd January 2018. Formerly of St Nicholas' Terrace, Old Bridge. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his daughter Fiona, sisters Maureen (Molloy), Irene (Breen) and his brother Richard. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, daughter Michelle, son Darren, daughter-in-law Trish, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral will take place on Monday, 5th February, 1.30pm at Woodchester Catholic Church and Gloucester Crematorium, Nailsworth, Gloucester, England.

DESMOND FRANCIS CALDWELL

Cashel, Tipperary

CALDWELL, Desmond Francis (late of Cashel, Co. Tipperary and Midleton College), January 25, 2018, (peacefully) in the wonderful care of all the staff of the Glencree Ward, Leopardstown Park Hospital. Son of the late Winnie and Alex and brother of Robin (London and Ontario, Canada). Much loved father to Wendy, Pamela and Trevor, beloved grandfather to Habes, Amelia, Henry and Sammy. Sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Leopardstown Park Hospital on Monday. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 10 o'clock in Leopardstown Park Hospital Chapel followed by burial to the churchyard of St. John the Baptist & St. Patrick's Rock Cathedral, Cashel, Co. Tipperary arriving approximately 2 o'clock. All enquiries to Massey Bros 01 4541666.

"You'll never walk alone"

GEORGE CARDIFF

Wicklow Town, Wicklow / Nenagh, Tipperary

George Cardiff of Dunbur Road, Wicklow Town and late of Nenagh, Co Tipperary who passed away 24th January 2018 peacefully at St Michael’s Hospital, Dun Laoghaire in his 85th year. Lovingly remembered by Bridie his wife of 59 years, son Frank, daughters Fiona and Helena, sons-in-law Vincent and Declan, daughter-in-law Barbara, his grandchildren Sean, Declan, George, Henry, Natasha and Jenni, great grandchildren Ellie and Kiri, and by his sisters Bernie and Peggy, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

George will repose at Flannery’s Funeral Home, Bachelors Walk in Wicklow Town on Saturday 27th from 3 until 6pm and Sunday 28th from 2 until 5pm. Funeral arriving on Monday morning 29th to St Patrick’s Church, Wicklow Town for funeral Mass at 10am followed by committal service at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart and Lung Foundations and guide dogs for the blind.

www.irishheart.ie / www.irishlungfoundation.ie / www.guidedogs.ie

RICHARD (Richie) CASEY

Tower Road, Piltown, Kilkenny / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Richard (Richie) Casey, Tower Road, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Treacy Park, Carrick on Suir.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock. Funeral Mass in Piltown Church on Monday at 11 o’clock followed by cremation in Ringaskiddy Crematorium.

Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to the Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private on Monday morning.

TIMOTHY (Tim) COLLINS

Harleypark, Callan, Kilkenny / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Collins, Timothy (Tim), Harleypark House, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Beechmount House, Upton, Co. Cork.

Peacefully on Friday 26th January 2018 in his 99th year at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Kitty), his daughter Eileen Wilmot and his brother Dan. Deeply regretted by his loving family Denis, Padraig and Des, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Ena and Michelle, son-in-law Gerard, grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece, nephew, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Timothy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Saturday evening from 6pm with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry on Sunday morning for Funeral Mass at 10.30am, followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Knockavilla, Co. Cork for prayers at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

PEGGY FAY (née Ely)

Bray, Wicklow / Thurles, Tipperary

Peggy Fay (nee Ely) Bray, Co. Wicklow and late of Moyne, Thurles, 26th January 2018. Peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Michael's Hospital, Dunlaoghaire, Co. Dublin. Loving mother of the late John and wife of the late James. Will be remembered with love by her children, Helen, Jimmy, Peter, Julie and Marie, sons-in-law Kevin, Paul and Donal, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, January 29th, at 11.30am in St. Fergal's Church, Ballywaltrim, Bray followed by interment in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray.

May she rest in peace.

JOHN HAYES

Drogheda, Louth / Thurles, Tipperary

Hayes, Stameen, Drogheda and formerly of Thurles. 25th January 2018. Suddenly at his home. John (Irish Rail), beloved son of Sean and Anne and loving brother to Maria, Thomas, Peter and Oliver. Sadly missed by his loving Dad, Mam, sister, brothers, brother-in-law Greg, sister-in-law Rosita, aunts, uncles, nephew, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, from 5pm until 8pm on Sunday evening. Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am driving to the St. Mary’s Church, James Street arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

THOMAS (Tom) HICKEY

Queens, New York and formerly of Rathmoley, Killenaule, Thurles, Tipperary

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Saturday, at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule. Private family burial on Sunday in Cullen Cemetery, Co. Cork.

MICHAEL (Ginger) KELLY

Aglish, Borrisokane., Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home Borrisokane, survived by his loving sister Kathleen Tierney, brother-in-law Liam, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces, great grand nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at Bushy Park Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Saturday evening from 5 pm to 7.30 pm. Removal to St Michael's Church, Aglish arriving at 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11 am followed by burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.

May he Rest In Peace

No 10 o'clock Mass on Sunday morning in Aglish.

PHYL McCARTHY (née Moran)

Ballinlough, Cork / Cahir, Tipperary

McCarthy (Ballinlough, Cork and late of Cahir, Co. Tipperary): On January 26th, 2018, peacefully at the Cork University Hospital, PHYL (née Moran), dearly beloved wife of the late Gerald and much loved mother of Audrey, Jean, Dolores and Brian.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Terry, Cormac and Richard, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. Removal at 7.00pm on (Saturday) evening to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Ballinlough. Requiem Mass at 12.30pm on Monday. Funeral afterwards to St. Oliver’s Cemetery, Model Farm Road.

"May she rest in peace"

CARMEL MORRISSEY (née Purcell)

Drom, Templemore, Tipperary

Carmel Morrissey (nee Purcell) Drom Village, and formerly Loughmore, Templemore. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Stephen (Junior), daughters Sharon and Raychel, son Alan, daughter-in-law Hanora, brothers Pat and John, sisters Mary and Eileen, grandchild Sophie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Sunday evening from 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Loughmore at 7pm to arrive at 8-15pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11-30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.