Tipperary restaurant scoops top All-Ireland award

Tipperary foodies are celebrating today after a Fethard restaurant scooped a top national restaurant award.

Dooks Fine Foods Fethard was named as the Best Newcommer in Munster at the All-Ireland Finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards on Monday night.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland is pleased to announce that the All-Ireland Finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, where the premier restaurant and hospitality establishments in Ireland for 2018 were named.

Over 1,000 restaurateurs and staff attended the sold out, black tie event which celebrated the achievements and perseverance within the industry over the last 12 months.

Now in its tenth year, the Awards have continued the trend of growing in both attendee numbers and industry esteem. Over 90,000 online nominations were received for Irish restaurants and hospitality businesses this year.

Awards were received from 21 categories that included all areas of the sector and keeping with recent movements, the awards introduced their newest category this year, Best ‘Free From’, which received an impressive response from nominees and the general public.

On the night, Liam Edwards, President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland spoke about the resilience of the industry saying, “As an industry, the restaurateurs, pub-owners and entrepreneurs of Ireland, continue to defy the odds. You strive to create jobs, expand upon Ireland’s understanding of food standards and world cuisine, all while maintaining exemplary customer service. Your support of Irish produce has never been greater and for this you should be wholeheartedly applauded.”

Attendees were treated to a six-course gala dinner, prepared by a line-up of Ireland’s most high-profiled chefs. The team included Shamzuri Hanifa of Cottage Restaurant, TV Chef, Gary O’Hanlon, Danni Barry of Clenaghans Restaurant, Keith Boyle of the Bay Tree Bistro in Waterford City and Elena Martinez of Crover House Hotel. Several of the chefs are previous winners of the Best Chef title for the Irish Restaurant Awards.

The All-Ireland Best Chef winner was announced as Jess Murphy from Kai Restaurant in Galway. Her philosophy at her establishment is very simple, Murphy sources fresh, organic produce from local suppliers to create daily menus bursting with flavour, texture and colour. The judges were wholeheartedly impressed with Murphy’s commitment to high-quality, local produce.

Etto Restaurant took home the coveted All-Ireland Best Restaurant Award 2018! Based in Dublin, Etto are previous winners in the Irish Restaurant Awards Best Casual Dining and Best Wine Experience awards. They offer a daily changing, seasonal menu, served in a relaxed and informal environment and describe their dishes as honest and simple, using ingredients from local producers and suppliers where possible.

Full list of winners

Best Gastro Pub winners are as follows:

Dublin - The Legal Eagle

Connaught - Cronin's Sheebeen

Leinster - Lennons Gastro Pub

Munster - Moorings

Ulster - The Brewer's House

All-Ireland - The Legal Eagle

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant winners are as follows:

Dublin - The Marker Hotel

Connaught - Wilde's at The Lodge

Leinster - Ballyfin Demesne

Munster - Park Hotel Kenmare

Ulster - Newforge House

All-Ireland - Park Hotel Kenmare

Best Newcomer winners are as follows:

Dublin - Michael's Mount Merrion

Connaught - Hooked

Leinster - Barrows Keep

Munster - Dooks Fine Foods Fethard

Ulster - Clenaghans

All-Ireland - Clenaghans

Best Cafe winners are as follows:

Dublin - Honey Truffle

Connaught - Pudding Row

Leinster - Strandfield Café

Munster - Maison Gourmet

Ulster - The Jolly Sandwich Bar

All-Ireland - Pudding Row

Best Wine Experience winners are as follows:

Dublin - Piglet Wine Bar

Connaught - Aniar Restaurant and Boutique Cookery School

Leinster - La Touche Wines 4 U

Munster - The Black Pig

Ulster - Ox Cave

All-Ireland - Piglet Wine Bar

Best World Cuisine winners are as follows:

Dublin - Nightmarket

Connaught - MoMA Restaurant

Leinster - Pink Salt Indian Restaurant

Munster - Palmento

Ulster - Tuk Tuk Asian Bistro

All-Ireland - Nightmarket

Best Kids Size Me winners are as follows:

Dublin - Michael's Mount Merrion

Connaught - Gather Restaurant

Leinster - Platform Pizza Bar

Munster - GROW HQ Café and Food Education Centre

Ulster - Amici

All-Ireland - Michaels Mount Merrion

Best Local Food Hero winners are as follows:

Dublin - Jenny & Patrick McNally of McNally Family Farm

All-Ireland - Mark Murphy & Mark Doe of The Apprentice Chef Programme

Best Casual Dining winners are as follows:

Dublin - Hey Donna

Connaught - Gather Restaurant

Leinster - Truffles Restaurant & Wine Bar

Munster - PILGRIM'S

Ulster - Shu Restaurant Belfast

All-Ireland - PILGRIM'S

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine winners are as follows:

Dublin - Craft Restaurant

Connaught - Tartare Café + Wine Bar

Leinster - Kernel Bar & Kitchen

Munster - SAGE Restaurant

Ulster - 28 Darling St

All-Ireland - Craft Restaurant

Best Restaurant Manager winners are as follows:

Dublin - Talha Pasha of Michael's Mount Merrion

Connaught - Lee Hanifa of The Cottage Restaurant

Leinster - Joanne Harding of the Aldridge Lodge

Munster - Sally O'Brien of Farmgate Restaurant and Country Store

Ulster - Saul McConnell of NOBLE. Holywood

All-Ireland - Sally O'Brien of Farmgate Restaurant and Country Store

Best ‘Free From’ winners are as follows:

Dublin - I Monelli

Connaught - Sweet Beat Café

Leinster - Zucchini's Restaurant

Munster - Nutrilicious Food Co

Ulster - The Dirty Duck

All-Ireland - Sweet Beat Café

Best Customer Service winners are as follows:

Dublin - Etto

Connaught - House of Plates

Leinster - Roundwood House

Munster - The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge

Ulster - Harvey's Point

All-Ireland - Harvey's Point

Pub of the Year winners are as follows:

Dublin - Walshs Stoneybatter

Connaught - Flynns Bar

Leinster - Morrisseys

Munster - Murphy's Bar Brandon

Ulster - Tomneys Bar

All-Ireland - Walshs Stoneybatter

Best Chef winners are as follows:

Dublin - Barry Sun Jian of Etto

Connaught - Jess Murphy of Kai Restaurant

Leinster - Sam Moody at Ballyfin Demesne

Munster - Aidan McGrath of Wild Honey Inn

Ulster - Chris McGowan of Wine & Brine

All-Ireland - Jess Murphy of Kai Restaurant

Best Restaurant winners are as follows:

Dublin - Etto

Connaught - Cian's on Bridge Street

Leinster - TwoCooks Restaurant & Wine Bar

Munster - Mews Restaurant

Ulster - The Muddlers Club

All-Ireland - Etto

National winners are as follows:

Best Private Dining & Club Restaurant - Locks Windsor Terrace

Best Cocktail Experience - The Sidecar at The Westbury

Best Cookery School - MacNean House & Restaurant

Best Seafood Experience - Klaw Seafood Restaurant

Best Digital Marketing - Kai Restaurant