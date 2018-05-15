Tipperary restaurant scoops top All-Ireland award
Dooks are tops at Irish Restaurant Awards
Dooks Fine Foods Fethard
Tipperary foodies are celebrating today after a Fethard restaurant scooped a top national restaurant award.
Dooks Fine Foods Fethard was named as the Best Newcommer in Munster at the All-Ireland Finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards on Monday night.
The Restaurants Association of Ireland is pleased to announce that the All-Ireland Finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, where the premier restaurant and hospitality establishments in Ireland for 2018 were named.
Over 1,000 restaurateurs and staff attended the sold out, black tie event which celebrated the achievements and perseverance within the industry over the last 12 months.
Now in its tenth year, the Awards have continued the trend of growing in both attendee numbers and industry esteem. Over 90,000 online nominations were received for Irish restaurants and hospitality businesses this year.
Awards were received from 21 categories that included all areas of the sector and keeping with recent movements, the awards introduced their newest category this year, Best ‘Free From’, which received an impressive response from nominees and the general public.
On the night, Liam Edwards, President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland spoke about the resilience of the industry saying, “As an industry, the restaurateurs, pub-owners and entrepreneurs of Ireland, continue to defy the odds. You strive to create jobs, expand upon Ireland’s understanding of food standards and world cuisine, all while maintaining exemplary customer service. Your support of Irish produce has never been greater and for this you should be wholeheartedly applauded.”
Attendees were treated to a six-course gala dinner, prepared by a line-up of Ireland’s most high-profiled chefs. The team included Shamzuri Hanifa of Cottage Restaurant, TV Chef, Gary O’Hanlon, Danni Barry of Clenaghans Restaurant, Keith Boyle of the Bay Tree Bistro in Waterford City and Elena Martinez of Crover House Hotel. Several of the chefs are previous winners of the Best Chef title for the Irish Restaurant Awards.
The All-Ireland Best Chef winner was announced as Jess Murphy from Kai Restaurant in Galway. Her philosophy at her establishment is very simple, Murphy sources fresh, organic produce from local suppliers to create daily menus bursting with flavour, texture and colour. The judges were wholeheartedly impressed with Murphy’s commitment to high-quality, local produce.
Etto Restaurant took home the coveted All-Ireland Best Restaurant Award 2018! Based in Dublin, Etto are previous winners in the Irish Restaurant Awards Best Casual Dining and Best Wine Experience awards. They offer a daily changing, seasonal menu, served in a relaxed and informal environment and describe their dishes as honest and simple, using ingredients from local producers and suppliers where possible.
Full list of winners
Best Gastro Pub winners are as follows:
Dublin - The Legal Eagle
Connaught - Cronin's Sheebeen
Leinster - Lennons Gastro Pub
Munster - Moorings
Ulster - The Brewer's House
All-Ireland - The Legal Eagle
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant winners are as follows:
Dublin - The Marker Hotel
Connaught - Wilde's at The Lodge
Leinster - Ballyfin Demesne
Munster - Park Hotel Kenmare
Ulster - Newforge House
All-Ireland - Park Hotel Kenmare
Best Newcomer winners are as follows:
Dublin - Michael's Mount Merrion
Connaught - Hooked
Leinster - Barrows Keep
Munster - Dooks Fine Foods Fethard
Ulster - Clenaghans
All-Ireland - Clenaghans
Best Cafe winners are as follows:
Dublin - Honey Truffle
Connaught - Pudding Row
Leinster - Strandfield Café
Munster - Maison Gourmet
Ulster - The Jolly Sandwich Bar
All-Ireland - Pudding Row
Best Wine Experience winners are as follows:
Dublin - Piglet Wine Bar
Connaught - Aniar Restaurant and Boutique Cookery School
Leinster - La Touche Wines 4 U
Munster - The Black Pig
Ulster - Ox Cave
All-Ireland - Piglet Wine Bar
Best World Cuisine winners are as follows:
Dublin - Nightmarket
Connaught - MoMA Restaurant
Leinster - Pink Salt Indian Restaurant
Munster - Palmento
Ulster - Tuk Tuk Asian Bistro
All-Ireland - Nightmarket
Best Kids Size Me winners are as follows:
Dublin - Michael's Mount Merrion
Connaught - Gather Restaurant
Leinster - Platform Pizza Bar
Munster - GROW HQ Café and Food Education Centre
Ulster - Amici
All-Ireland - Michaels Mount Merrion
Best Local Food Hero winners are as follows:
Dublin - Jenny & Patrick McNally of McNally Family Farm
All-Ireland - Mark Murphy & Mark Doe of The Apprentice Chef Programme
Best Casual Dining winners are as follows:
Dublin - Hey Donna
Connaught - Gather Restaurant
Leinster - Truffles Restaurant & Wine Bar
Munster - PILGRIM'S
Ulster - Shu Restaurant Belfast
All-Ireland - PILGRIM'S
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine winners are as follows:
Dublin - Craft Restaurant
Connaught - Tartare Café + Wine Bar
Leinster - Kernel Bar & Kitchen
Munster - SAGE Restaurant
Ulster - 28 Darling St
All-Ireland - Craft Restaurant
Best Restaurant Manager winners are as follows:
Dublin - Talha Pasha of Michael's Mount Merrion
Connaught - Lee Hanifa of The Cottage Restaurant
Leinster - Joanne Harding of the Aldridge Lodge
Munster - Sally O'Brien of Farmgate Restaurant and Country Store
Ulster - Saul McConnell of NOBLE. Holywood
All-Ireland - Sally O'Brien of Farmgate Restaurant and Country Store
Best ‘Free From’ winners are as follows:
Dublin - I Monelli
Connaught - Sweet Beat Café
Leinster - Zucchini's Restaurant
Munster - Nutrilicious Food Co
Ulster - The Dirty Duck
All-Ireland - Sweet Beat Café
Best Customer Service winners are as follows:
Dublin - Etto
Connaught - House of Plates
Leinster - Roundwood House
Munster - The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge
Ulster - Harvey's Point
All-Ireland - Harvey's Point
Pub of the Year winners are as follows:
Dublin - Walshs Stoneybatter
Connaught - Flynns Bar
Leinster - Morrisseys
Munster - Murphy's Bar Brandon
Ulster - Tomneys Bar
All-Ireland - Walshs Stoneybatter
Best Chef winners are as follows:
Dublin - Barry Sun Jian of Etto
Connaught - Jess Murphy of Kai Restaurant
Leinster - Sam Moody at Ballyfin Demesne
Munster - Aidan McGrath of Wild Honey Inn
Ulster - Chris McGowan of Wine & Brine
All-Ireland - Jess Murphy of Kai Restaurant
Best Restaurant winners are as follows:
Dublin - Etto
Connaught - Cian's on Bridge Street
Leinster - TwoCooks Restaurant & Wine Bar
Munster - Mews Restaurant
Ulster - The Muddlers Club
All-Ireland - Etto
National winners are as follows:
Best Private Dining & Club Restaurant - Locks Windsor Terrace
Best Cocktail Experience - The Sidecar at The Westbury
Best Cookery School - MacNean House & Restaurant
Best Seafood Experience - Klaw Seafood Restaurant
Best Digital Marketing - Kai Restaurant
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on