Tipperary musical group JW Productions takes London by storm

JW productions are on a well deserved break after the success of their West End debut where they received a standing ovation to a full house at the well known Tristan Bates theatre in Covent Garden.

This incredible group wowed audiences with various songs from well known musicals, opening the show with the blood curdling Sweeney Todd performed by the full cast.

On the West End stage.

Leah Cullinan enthralled the audience with her incredible voice singing ‘Nobody’s Side’, Mia-Rose O’Sullivan and Caitlin Fanning sang beautifully a duet version of ‘Tomorrow’ while JW’s own Holly-Jean Williamson and Kevin Hartnett stunned the audience with a brand new song from M.D. Stefan J. Doyle's new musical ‘Mr. Carter’ set to have its world premiere at the end of April.

Both Holly and Stefan have both also signed the famous doors of the theatre cafe in London after been invited by the cafe’s owners alongside some of the greats such as Kristen Chenoweth, Clare Halse and Sheena Easton.

The Tipp show was a huge hit.

The Tristan Bates manager described London Calling as "an innovative triumph, a compelling show like no other" and was most impressed by the42nd Street tap sequence and has invited JW back for future dates.

JW’s break will be short as weekly drama/musical theatre lessons will commence on 20th January for all ages, message Holly on 0872345760 for more info.