Two homes burgled in Tipperary Town 

Two homes in Tipperary Town were burgled on the same day last week.

The houses at Rossmore Village Estate and An Duiche, Tipperary were broken into last Thursday, January 4 between 1pm and 7.30pm.

Jewellery and cash were stolen from the Rossmore Village Estate house, according to a Garda spokesman.

He appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of both estates last Thursday or has any information that may assist their investigation to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.