The Nationalist is heading to the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

The Nationalist will be reporting from the RDS for the 54th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition from Wednesday, January 10 to Saturday, January 13.

We will soak up the abundance of innovation, unique ideas and creative thinking from over 1,000 young minds who will exhibit 550 projects in the hope of lifting a coveted trophy.

Around 50,000 people will pass through the doors of the RDS during the exhibition to get a flavour of the exciting, intriguing and mind-bending projects.

A number of Tipperary secondary school projects have made the grade with students from Comeragh College in Carrick on Suir and the Abbey CBS in Tipperary Town just some of the local schools taking on the competition.

Comeragh College will be represented by two teams - TY students Edwin Reynolds, Luke McNamara and Anastasia Ivanova-Brujeva will present: 'Common Misconceptions about Autism among Students.' 2nd years Eryk Adamczyk, Conan Harrison Quility and Tadhg Sheehan have a project which investigated the effects of mobile phones on academic performance.

Abbey CBS will present a project on 'The Effects of Non-Selection for Physical Activities on Adolescents’ Mental Well-Being.'

Other Tipperary schools taking part include: St. Mary’s Secondary School; Cistercian College; St Joseph’s College; Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed; Ursuline Secondary School; Our Ladys Secondary School; and Colaiste Phobáil Rós Cré.

Leading communications and IT Services Company, BT, is also delighted to announce a host of new acts, shows and speakers that will be performing at this year’s Exhibition for the first time, including Ministry of Science UK, a live Q&A with astronaut in training, Norah Patten and keynote address at BT Mindshare from the ‘world’s most famous hacker’, Kevin Mitnick.

Shows returning by popular demand include mentalist David Meade, The Real Science of the Circus, 3D Space Journey and the incredibly popular World of Robots, making for a mesmerising visual spectacle for young and old.

Hosted by TG4’s Roisin Ni Thomáin and broadcaster Aidan Power, the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is the largest event of its kind in Europe and one of the largest school science fairs in the world.

With four packed exhibition halls and a Big Top all full of exciting things to see and do, the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition has something to stimulate the minds of all generations.

The Nationalist will bring you reports, videos and interviews from the RDS as the battle to become the overall winner reaches its climax.

Join us at www.nationalist.ie from Wednesday, January 10 until Saturday, January 13.