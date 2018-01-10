Godolphin Bursary Awarded in Cashel Community School

The Godolphin Racing Syndicate awarded its first bursary in Cashel Community School in December.

Thirty-six students applied for consideration, six were selected for interview and the overall winner of the award was Jamie Palmer, a sixth year student from Clerihan.

Jamie plans to study Mechanical Engineering in Edinburgh and his ambition is to work as a design engineer in a prestige automaker such as Land Rover or Rolls Royce.

The bursary comprises an annual stipend of €1,500 per year of study at a recognised third level institution. Jamie was also awarded a laptop.

Each year the recipient will be required to do 100 hours of voluntary work with charities, sporting groups or community organisations.

Cashel Community School is profoundly grateful to the Godolphin syndicate.

Next year another student from the 2019 Leaving Cert class will be awarded this wonderful bursary.

The school is extremely proud of the fact that there are three awards each year to support Leaving Certificate students in third level.

Pictured above: Mr. Roger Kennedy (Chairperson Board of Management), Mr. Paddy Byrne Godolphin, Jamie Palmer (Bursary Award Recipient), Ms. Ciara Devitt, Godolphin, Ms. Margaret Moore (Deputy Principal CCS), amd Mr. John Gallagher (Principal CC S).