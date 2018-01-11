€5,000 for Tipperary playground committee

Amneal Ireland recently made a generous donation to support the Cashel Playground Development project.

Pictured above is the cheque presentation of €5,000 to Cashel Playground Development fund from Amneal Cashel to the local committee - Darren Ryan - Chairperson Cashel Playground Development Group, John O’Donoghue - Treasurer Cashel Playground Development Group, Gearoid McDermott - Managing Director Amneal Cashel, and Declan Burgess - Secretary Cashel Playground Development Group.

Top chef Kevin Dundon recently held a cookery demonstration in Cashel to raise funds for the playground project.

Cashel Zero Waste spearheaded a unique recycling initiative to support the playground project.