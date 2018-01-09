Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir Greenway to open later this year

The official opening of the Greenway from Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir is set to take place in the middle of this year.

Tipperary County Council members were informed that the Greenway was “effectively completed” by Director of Services Marcus O'Connor at a meeting on Monday..

He informed members that the contractor had withdrawn from the site and there was a conciliation process taking place that he was not able to publicly comment on.

Mr. O’Connor said the council was now working on a signage strategy for the greenway which had to be put in place before the facility was officially opened

.He expected the official opening of the greenway to take place in the middle of the year.

He said the greenway was in use and was proving to be a very popular facility.