Tipperary groups can apply for Inland Fisheries Ireland Sponsorship Fund

Inland Fisheries Ireland has launched its Sponsorship Fund for 2018.

The fund supported 79 events and initiatives across 19 counties to the tune of €30,000 in 2017.

Recreational angling is estimated to have contributed over €800 million to Ireland’s economy in 2017, supporting upwards of 11,000 jobs.

Applications for funding are invited from angling clubs, associations or any local group organising an angling initiative. Closing date: Monday January 22.

All applications can be made online at Fisheries Ireland - Sponsorship programme

Awards will be subject to budget and adherence to scheme requirements.