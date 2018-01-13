Good news for Tipperary farmers - Strong lift in lamb prices

IFA National Sheep Chairman John Lynskey said lamb prices have kicked on again this week with factories paying €5.15/kg in a range from €5.05 to a top price of €5.20/kg paid by some wholesalers and butchers.

John Lynskey said demand remains very strong with a full sell out over the Christmas holidays. In addition, he said the poor weather this week has left factories short of stock and procurement managers had no choice but to increase offers to get numbers.

The IFA Sheep Chairman said with the kill for 2017 is up a total of 277,088 or 10% on 2016 levels, and supplies for the early part of 2018 will be tight. He said the total kill for 2017 was 2,948,493 compared to 2,671,405 for 2016.

“The large weekly kills in the latter half of 2017 will leave lambs tight in the early part of 2018,” John Lynskey concluded.

He said ewes were making up to €3.00/kg.